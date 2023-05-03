Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MISC Unveils 'Green' FPSO Design

May 3, 2023

Matthew Tremblay, VP, Global Offshore Markets, ABS, presents the AIP for the MISC MMEGA FPSO at OTC 2023 - Credit Greg Trauthwein
Matthew Tremblay, VP, Global Offshore Markets, ABS, presents the AIP for the MISC MMEGA FPSO at OTC 2023 - Credit Greg Trauthwein
MMEGA FPSO at OTC 2023 - Credit: Greg Trauthwein
MMEGA FPSO at OTC 2023 - Credit: Greg Trauthwein

MISC, a Malaysian provider of offshore energy solutions and facilities, on Tuesday unveiled what it called a "future-ready Newbuild Floating Production Storage & Offloading (NBFPSO) Unit" at OTC Houston 2023. 

"It is the world’s first NBFPSO, which uses the Mega-Module topsides and incorporates sustainable technologies into the design, which makes it one of the largest and greenest NBFPSOs in the market," MISC said.

"The NBFPSO, known as Mega-Module Engineering & Green Architecture (MMEGA), capitalizes on its innovative mega-module topsides that minimize interfaces and improves system integration," MISC said.

According to MISC, MMEGA reduces the overall engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) schedule and optimizes the capital expenditure. 

'One of the greenest FPSOs'

©MISC

"With Combined Cycle Power Generation and an all-electric drive, MMEGA has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 40%, making it one of the greenest NBFPSOs. MMEGA is based on modern fifth-generation FPSOs for deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields, with high production capacity and longer field life," MISC said.

MISC President and Group CEO, Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam said, “MMEGA represents MISC’s solution to the offshore industry’s current and future needs. The design, which was 24 months in the making, demonstrates our continued commitment to developing innovative solutions that are both eco-efficient and economically viable. Leveraging on proven sustainable technologies, the MMEGA has the potential to reduce the CO2 emission intensity by up to 40% per barrel of oil extracted, for a much-needed energy solution for the world. 

"This would make MMEGA one of the greenest FPSOs in the world. We are confident that the improved design and construction flexibility of MMEGA will generate maximum economic value for our customers by reducing project costs and timelines. We look forward to sharing the solution and building greater synergy with like-minded partners to decarbonize the energy value chain and achieve society’s aspiration for a just energy transition”.MMEGA FPSO at OTC 2023 - Credit: Greg Trauthwein

FPSO Asia Floating Production North America

Related Offshore News

Credit: Sembcorp Marine

ABB Provide Electrical System Automation for Petrobras'...
Noble Don Taylor ©Richard Head/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Again in Guyana's Stabroek Block


Trending Offshore News

©ANCAP

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel'...
Energy
Credit: SHI

Samsung Heavy Industries Unveils Next-Generation FLNG
Vessels

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

Former Aker Solutions CEO, Luis Araujo, Becomes Chairman of CRC Evans

Former Aker Solutions CEO, Luis Araujo, Becomes Chairman of CRC Evans

TotalEnergies Sues Greenpeace Over Emissions Report

TotalEnergies Sues Greenpeace Over Emissions Report

Subsea 7, OneSubsea Alliance Wins Substantial Subsea Tie-back Contract in Egypt

Subsea 7, OneSubsea Alliance Wins Substantial Subsea Tie-back Contract in Egypt

BP to Pay $1B Under UK's Windfall Tax

BP to Pay $1B Under UK's Windfall Tax

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine