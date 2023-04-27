Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Edda Wind Orders MacGregor Gangway for Offshore Wind Vessel

April 27, 2023

Credit: MacGregor
Credit: MacGregor

Deck machinery specialist MacGregor has received an order from offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind to equip one of its vessels with a walk-to-work system.

The SOV vessel, to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024, will be equipped with MacGregor’s all-electric walk-to-work gangway Horizon.

MacGregor said the order, of an undisclosed value, was the eighth in the series of walk-to-work systems to be delivered to Edda Wind.

Edda Wind currently owns and operates three offshore wind SOVs and one CSOV and has ten offshore wind vessels under construction - one SOV
and nine CSOVs.

