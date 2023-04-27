Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Probe Launched after Worker Injured in Incident on Offshore Platform in Norway

April 27, 2023

Statfjord B - Credit: Rune Meyer Amundsen/Equinor
Statfjord B - Credit: Rune Meyer Amundsen/Equinor

The Norwegian offshore safety authority PSA Norway has launched an investigation into an April 22 incident on the Statfjord B offshore platform where a worker suffered facial injuries after getting hit by a 34-kilogram piece of equipment.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 22, during the removal of the clamps/blind hub from new production tubing on the platform in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

During the operation, bolts were loosened while the tubing still contained gas under pressure. The energy released caused one of the workers to be hit by components and suffer facial injuries. This person was attended to before being flown ashore for further treatment, the PSA Norway said.

"Weighing 34 kilograms, the blind hub was thrown about 1.5 meters into the air before descending and injuring the worker. A sealing ring also fell to an underlying level, where it grazed a person’s arm. The weight of this ring is so far unknown," the PSA Norway said.

"The hydrocarbons released activated two gas detectors, leading to a general alarm and mustering in accordance with instructions. Automatic shutdown of the facility was also instituted, and the second-line response mustered," the PSA said,

Equinor is the operator for the Statfjord field in the North Sea.

"The PSA takes a serious view of this incident, and an investigation team drawn from its specialist personnel is starting work now. In addition, the PSA will be supporting the police inquiry. Its main objectives are to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons learnt, and to share this information with the industry," the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway said.


Energy People North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Safety & Security

