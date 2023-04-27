Eleventh Well at Cygnus Offshore Gas Field Starts Production

Neptune Energy and its partner, Spirit Energy, on Thursday announced production start-up from the eleventh well at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea.

The new well is expected to produce approximately 4,000 boepd, enough gas to heat approximately 200,000 UK households.

Together with the tenth well, which started up earlier this year, the Cygnus facility is expected to produce enough gas per day to meet the needs of around 1.9 million UK households, Neptune Energy said.

The 10th and 11th wells were drilled by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the Cygnus field with a 38.75% stake. Spirit Energy is a partner with a 61.25% stake.