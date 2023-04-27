Ivory Coast: BW Offshore in Short-term FPSO Charter Extension to Discuss Potential Sale

FPSO leasing company BW Offshore said Wednesday it had signed another short-term extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien.

The FPSO is operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast for CNR International.

The extension has been agreed to allow for more time to discuss a potential purchase of the FPSO by the client.

The firm period has been extended until 1 June 2023.

The FPSO, operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast since 2002, has an oil processing capacity of 45,000 bbl/d and a gas handling capacity of 80 mmscfd. It can store 1,100,000 barrels.

Last week, BW Offshore completed the sale of its BW Athena FPSO to an undisclosed third party.

In its 2022 annual report, BW Offshore said divestment negotiations were ongoing for BW Athena, Espoir Ivoirien, Abo FPSO, and Sendje Berge FPSO, representing the remaining units in the conventional FPSO fleet.



