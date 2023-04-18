BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigerian Waters

Oslo-listed FPSO leasing firm BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for the Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni.

The contract extension is, according to BW Offshore, until October 15, 2023, at the latest.

According to World Energy Reports, the ABO FPSO started producing in August 2003. Keppel converted it from the 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, which was previously owned by Prosafe.

WER database shows that the FPSO has an oil production capacity of 44,000 b/d, a gas handling capacity of 44 mmcf/d, and can store 930,000 bbls. The vessel is spread-moored in a water depth of 500 meters.

BW Offshore said in late February it was engaged in divestment negotiations for the Abo FPSO.



