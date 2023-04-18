Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigerian Waters

April 18, 2023

©BW Offshore
©BW Offshore

Oslo-listed FPSO leasing firm BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for the Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni.

The contract extension is, according to BW Offshore, until October 15, 2023, at the latest.

According to World Energy Reports, the ABO FPSO started producing in August 2003. Keppel converted it from the 1976-built single-hull Suezmax tanker Grey Warrior, which was previously owned by Prosafe.

WER database shows that the FPSO has an oil production capacity of 44,000 b/d, a gas handling capacity of 44 mmcf/d, and can store 930,000 bbls. The vessel is spread-moored in a water depth of 500 meters.

BW Offshore said in late February it was engaged in divestment negotiations for the Abo FPSO.


Energy Activity FPSO Production Floating Production

Related Offshore News

©Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Shuts Production from Trintes Field after Offshore...
The 3R-3 FPSO will continue to be supported by Wärtsilä despite its ownership being transferred from Petrobras to 3R Petroleum. © Agência Petrobras

Wärtsilä to Provide 24/7 Crew for Power Modules on FPSO in...


Trending Offshore News

Pecan Development - Phase 1a and Phase 1b - Credit: Aker BP

AFC to Buy Ghana-focused Aker Energy
Energy
Credit: Credit: Arjen/AdobeStock

Shell's North Sea Field Restarts Production after Major...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

C-Innovation Opens New Facility in Port Fourchon

BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigerian Waters

BW Offshore Secures Short-term Extension for Abo FPSO in Nigerian Waters

Eco Wave Power to Set Up U.S. Office

Eco Wave Power to Set Up U.S. Office

Green Yard Kleven Lands Another Retrofit Project with Brazilian Offshore Vessel Owner

Green Yard Kleven Lands Another Retrofit Project with Brazilian Offshore Vessel Owner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine