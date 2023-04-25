Cadeler Signs "Very large" Contracts with Ørsted for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler said Tuesday it had signed two contracts with Ørsted for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

Cadeler said that together, the two contracts constitute a very large contract award. Cadeler classifies a very large contract as being worth between 500-700 million EUR.

The first contract is for the transportation and installation (T&I) of all monopile-type foundations on the Hornsea 3 project.

"The foundations contract will position the company in a completely new and strategic business area as a full-service T&I provider in the foundations space," Cadeler said.

The project is expected to begin in Q1/2026 and finish by the end of the year.

The two companies signed the reservation agreement for this project back in August 2022.

The second contract is for the installation of around half of the Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) required for the project.

The turbine project is forecast to begin just as the foundations project is completed around Q4/2026 and is expected to finish in 2027.

Cadeler will use of one of its two newbuild X-class vessels, currently under construction.

"With more than 500 foundations installed, Cadeler is very experienced in the offshore foundations space. But this will be the first time the company will be in charge of the whole T&I foundations scope and become a full-service provider in the offshore foundation business. This also means Cadeler will be fully accountable for delivering the end product including a defect notification period after the installation is completed," Cadeler said.

"As this will be the first of many full-service contracts Cadeler plans to execute in the future, the company is currently scaling up with a strong team of project managers, engineers, and foundations specialists onshore. For this project alone, Cadeler expects to employ 25-30 office personnel and 30-35 specialist offshore technicians. Furthermore, Cadeler has ordered two specialized F-class jack-up vessels specifically designed to excel in the T&I of the future generation of XXL monopile foundations such as the ones used in this Hornsea 3 project," Cadeler said.