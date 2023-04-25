Vestas to Supply 25 Offshore Wind Turbines for Wind Farm in Japan

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said Tuesday it had won an order from Hibiki Wind Energy to supply being turbines for the Kitakyushu-Hibikinada offshore wind farm project in Japan.

The offshore wind project is located offshore Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka prefecture. Under the wind turbine order, Vestas will supply and install 25 V174-9.5 MW offshore wind turbines. Vestas has also signed what it called long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the wind farm.

Yutaka Mizumachi, Representative Director and President of Hibiki Wind Energy said “We selected Vestas because of the high reliability of its wind turbines, which have been in operation for many years around the world, and also because of the expectation for local contribution. We hope that the service and maintenance provided by Vestas will be a catalyst for the revitalization of the local economy”.

Commissioning is planned for 2025. Once installed, the project will feature Japan's most powerful wind turbines.