Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK's North Sea Transition Authority Could Become a Regulator for Offshore Hydrogen Transport, Storage

April 24, 2023

©Oceans of Energy
©Oceans of Energy
©Shawn Hempel/AdobeStock
©Shawn Hempel/AdobeStock

The UK government has opened a consultation on future regulatory arrangements for offshore hydrogen. The consultation is seeking views on proposals for a ‘first layer’ of arrangements for transport and storage. 

The consultation, proposes to extend the North Sea Transition Authority's regulatory remit to become the licensing and consenting authority for offshore hydrogen storage and pipelines transport. 

"We welcome this consultation, a key step towards realising the government ambition of 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030, and look forward to continuing our work with government and industry to support the development of the UK hydrogen economy," NSTA, previously known as the Oil and Gas Authority, said in a statement Monday.

The consultation is open to May 22.

Energy Pipelines North Sea Industry News Activity Hydrogen UKCS

Related Offshore News

©Arild/AdobeStock

Major Strike Action to Hit UK North Sea Oil and Gas...
©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Norway's March Gas Output Drops, Lags Forecasts


Trending Offshore News

"Spy Ship": Russian oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky (File photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation)

Russian ‘Spy Ship’ in the North Sea Raises Concerns About...
Vessels
Credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock

North Sea Countries Plan to Quadruple Offshore Wind Energy...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

UK's North Sea Transition Authority Could Become a Regulator for Offshore Hydrogen Transport, Storage

UK's North Sea Transition Authority Could Become a Regulator for Offshore Hydrogen Transport, Storage

Fugro's ROV Training Crouse Gets IMCA Approval

Fugro's ROV Training Crouse Gets IMCA Approval

Society of Petroleum Engineers Appoints Simon Seaton as new CEO

Society of Petroleum Engineers Appoints Simon Seaton as new CEO

Erdogan Offers Free Gas Pre-election after First Black Sea Field Shipment

Erdogan Offers Free Gas Pre-election after First Black Sea Field Shipment

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine