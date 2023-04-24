UK's North Sea Transition Authority Could Become a Regulator for Offshore Hydrogen Transport, Storage

The UK government has opened a consultation on future regulatory arrangements for offshore hydrogen. The consultation is seeking views on proposals for a ‘first layer’ of arrangements for transport and storage.

The consultation, proposes to extend the North Sea Transition Authority's regulatory remit to become the licensing and consenting authority for offshore hydrogen storage and pipelines transport.

"We welcome this consultation, a key step towards realising the government ambition of 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030, and look forward to continuing our work with government and industry to support the development of the UK hydrogen economy," NSTA, previously known as the Oil and Gas Authority, said in a statement Monday.

The consultation is open to May 22.