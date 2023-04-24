Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's Offshore Safety Regulator Issues Order to Saipem Over Regulatory Breaches on Scarabeo 8 Rig

April 24, 2023

The Norwegian offshore industry safety body, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA), said Monday that it had identified serious breaches of regulations at Saipem's Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig after an audit earlier this year.

The audit of working environment and operations in the drilling areas on Scarabeo 8 was carried out in January.

The objective of the audit was to verify that Saipem's management of the working environment and operations in the drilling areas on Scarabeo 8 complied with the regulatory requirements. 

The PSA Norway said it had identified several nonconformities, including in relation to the management of the psychosocial working environment, chemical health hazards, noise and hand/arm vibrations, and personal protective equipment.

The regulator also found room for improvement in relation to ventilation and indoor climate and functional testing of the blowout preventer (BOP).

The regulator has now ordered Saipem to review the company's management system for the working environment, which is intended to safeguard competence, surveys, risk assessments, the rectification of faults and deficiencies, and improvements. 

"The work shall include an analysis of the underlying causes of identified deficiencies related to the management of the working environment within Saipem," Saipem said. Saipem also must implement necessary improvement measures systemically within Saipem based on the review and analysis.

Saipem has been given until August 31 to comply with the order.

