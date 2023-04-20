Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

Norway-based offshore survey firm Argeo said Thursday it had won a deep-sea survey contract comprising multi-sensor data acquisition with AUV for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to evaluate further mineral resource potential in the northern part of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge (Knipovich Ridge).

The acquisition project, with a contract value of 37 mill NOK [currently around $3,49 million], lasts 8 weeks, including mobilization and demobilization, and is scheduled to be performed during the summer season of 2023.

Argeo will acquire high-resolution near-seafloor geophysical and environmental data for deep-sea minerals exploration in the 500-kilometer-long Knipovich Ridge. To meet NPD’s needs, Argeo will mobilize its two high-specification ultra-deepwater SeaRaptor AUVs, and its subsea vessel Argeo Searcher.

"Argeo’s fleet of AUV’s are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, including integrated Electro-Magnetic sensor technology, Argeo Listen and Argeo Whisper delivering valuable high-quality data, from environmental impact assessment and early exploration to resource assessment and extraction monitoring," Argeo said.

"Advanced sensor technology delivering actionable data is key for enabling the development of the emerging marine minerals industry. Argeo offer the technology, software, and industry expertise to meet this market," says Argeo CEO Trond Crantz.

Argeo says its marine minerals solution has been developed to deliver high-quality pelagic, benthic, and subsurface data that are key in addressing the challenges of remoteness and scale, complex geological settings, as well as environmental sensitivity associated with deep-sea mineral deposits.

According to Argeo, all the acquired data collected is processed onboard the Argeo AUVs using onboard-postprocessing and mosaicking software to allow quick turnaround during missions and improved decision-making for the customer.