Baker Hughes to Deliver Compressor Trains for Petronas FLNG Facility

Oilfield services and technology firm Baker Hughes has won an order by Black & Veatch, a subcontractor to the JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries consortium, to deliver two LM9000-driven compressor trains for the Petronas nearshore liquefied natural gas facility in Sabah, Malaysia.

JGC, as the leader of a consortium with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), said in January it had secured the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) contract for a nearshore Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility project in Malaysia planned by Petronas.

"This facility will be the first nearshore FLNG in the world as well as the third floating LNG plant to be constructed for offshore gas fields in Malaysia, with a minimum production capacity of 2 million tonnes of LNG per annum and scheduled for completion in 2027," JGC said at the time.

Baker Hughes scope

As part of the order by Black & Veatch, Baker Hughes said it would provide two LM9000-powered compressor trains of 1 MTPA each. The contract also includes an order for spare parts.

“Energy efficiency represents the biggest immediate opportunity for the industry to lower its carbon footprint, and the LM9000 is a great example of readily available technology that can instantly increase efficiency and reduce emissions,” said Alberto Matucci, vice president of Gas Technology Equipment of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes said that the LM9000 was the most powerful and most efficient aeroderivative gas turbine in its class, 65+ megawatt (MW), with simple cycle efficiency of 44% and a power output 15% higher compared to industry peers.

"This efficiency is key to driving lower carbon intensity and, combined with lower nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions targets, (15 ppm in dry condition, 40% lower than competing technology) makes for a more environmentally sensitive solution. Its compact, modular package allows for fast installation and lower costs than field-erected units. Ideal for stringent space requirements (e.g. offshore), the LM9000 is designed for easy inspection and condition-based maintenance — delivering high reliability and maintainability," Baker Hughes said.