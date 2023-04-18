Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Green Yard Kleven Lands Another Retrofit Project with Brazilian Offshore Vessel Owner

April 18, 2023

©Green Yard Kleven
©Green Yard Kleven

Norwegian shipyard Green Yard Kleven AS has secured a retrofit project with Brazilian offshore vessel owner Oceanica.

This is the fourth contract signed with the same shipowner that includes the reactivation and rebuilding of offshore ships bought from Norwegian shipowners.

The vessel, named Oceanicasub X, is a 78-meter anchor handling vessel which will be rebuilt for operations off the coast of Brazil. The vessel has already arrived at Green Yard Kleven.

The contract comes after the recent delivery of Oceanicasub VIII and Oceanicasub IX from the same shipowner, Brazilian Oceanica. In addition, Oceanicasub XI is currently being rebuilt at our shipyard.

