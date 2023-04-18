dCarbonX Granted Gas Storage License in East Irish Sea

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) offered a gas storage license to dCarbonX for the Bains site in the East Irish Sea, east of the Morecambe Fields.

The license award allows dCarbonX Ltd to progress with seeking the further regulatory approvals required before gas storage operations can start, including further approvals from the NSTA.

"We have offered dCarbonX a 10-year license to store gas in the Bains depleted gas field, in the East Irish Sea east of the Morecambe Fields.

First injection could come as soon as 2028. The company currently plans to develop Bains for gas storage through the drilling of new wells, and estimates a storage capacity equivalent to three to four days' supply for the UK. Further regulatory approvals are required before gas storage operations can commence," NSTA said.

Bains is located in shallow water, around 20 meters, and approximately 30 kilometers offshore NW England.

dCarbonX will also evaluate the license for the potential future storage of hydrogen.



