Siemens Gamesa Taps Cadeler for Offshore Wind Installation Gig in Denmark

Danish offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler has signed a contract with Siemens Gamesa to transport and install 26 Siemens Gamesa 11MW wind turbines at the Aflandshage wind farm developed by HOFOR, Greater Copenhagen utility company.

The contract has a day rate above 375,000 euros (currently around $412,185).

When completed, the offshore wind farm will have a capacity of up to 300MW and produce enough energy to power 300,000 Danish households.

The wind farm will be located in Øresund, about 10 kilometers off the south coast of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The installation will begin in 2026. Cadeler will use one of its O-class vessels, which by that time will feature a new and larger main crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters. The main hook will be able to reach 160 meters above the main deck.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO at Cadeler, says: “It feels good to be back on home ground to install wind turbines in Øresund and be part of this well-planned project together with HOFOR and Siemens Gamesa. We have installed wind turbines of this size and capacity many times before, and we look forward to once again be using our skills, know-how, and assets to help power the grid with the urgent need for green electricity.”