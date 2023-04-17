Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Bags Offshore Survey Work in UAE

April 17, 2023

©Fugro
©Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro has won a site characterization services contract in support of what it said was one of the largest long-term field development programs in the United Arab Emirates.

Starting in April 2023, Fugro will conduct multiple offshore surveys, including geophysical, geotechnical, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections supported by advanced engineering and geoconsulting studies to help inform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED). 

The project comprises a 600 km pipeline route assessment with 800 crossings, 49 jacket surveys, and island offshore surveys.

"Near real-time insights into the ground conditions will be available using Fugro’s remote data management solutions. Delivered via Fugro’s digital platform, these insights will allow the client to reduce uncertainties related to ground conditions, make timely and well-informed design decisions and realize significant capital expenditure savings across the field development program," Fugro said, without saying who the client was.

Energy Middle East Geoscience Industry News Activity Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Credit: ADNOC

ADNOC Drilling to Provide Drilling Services for ADNOC's...
Credit: Equinor

Norway Parliament to Discuss Proposals to Stop...


Trending Offshore News

©BP

VIDEO: BP's First New Platform in U.S. Gulf of Mexico...
Energy
Pecan Development - Phase 1a and Phase 1b - Credit: Aker BP

AFC to Buy Ghana-focused Aker Energy
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

DEME Offshore and Liftra Team Up to Develop Innovative Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Methodology

DEME Offshore and Liftra Team Up to Develop Innovative Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Methodology

UK Looks to Widen Renewables Support Scheme

UK Looks to Widen Renewables Support Scheme

Offshore Wind: Heerema Set to Install Dogger Bank A Substation Topside

Offshore Wind: Heerema Set to Install Dogger Bank A Substation Topside

Wood Group to Engage with Apollo on $2.1B Proposal

Wood Group to Engage with Apollo on $2.1B Proposal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine