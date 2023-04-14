Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kent Secures pre-FEED Study Contract for 2.9GW Morven Offshore Wind Project

April 14, 2023

©BP (File image)
©BP (File image)

Energy services firm Kent has secured a pre–Front End Engineering Design (pre-FEED) study contract for the Morven offshore wind project in the UK. The project is owned by BP and EnBW.

The 2.9 gigawatt (GW) project, awarded as part of the ScotWind leasing round, will use fixed-bottom turbines in 65-75 meters of water. The approximately 860km2 lease is located around 60km off the coast of Aberdeen

Investment into the project by BP and EnBW will also include supporting the regeneration of the Port of Leith and create an operations and maintenance base in Aberdeen.

The pre-FEED studies which are expected to last six months, will involve engineering design work that supports key decisions, foundation type, corrosion protection concepts as well as transportation and installation feasibility. 

For delivery of this scope, Kent will work with Ternan Energy, to provide specialist Geotechnical services supplementing their in-house geotechnical capabilities.

The Morven offshore wind project will play a role in helping to achieve Scotland’s offshore wind generation target of 11GW and the UK’s 50GW target by 2030. It is also expected to create thousands of jobs in both construction and operations over the lifetime of the project, Kent said.

