OPT Deploys Its Next-gen Wave Energy Converter Buoy

April 13, 2023

U.S.-based Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced the first ocean test of its next-generation increased power wave energy converter buoy, the Mass-On-Spring-Wave-Energy-Converter (MOSWEC) prototype. OPT has reported the operational sized buoy, deployed offshore of New Jersey, has been performing as expected and has already endured storm conditions at sea.

Building on its previous wave energy converter, the PB3, OPT's new MOSWEC prototype adds wind and solar energy harvesting and is expected to generate more power than prior PowerBuoy platforms. The design enables modularity and commonality for the next generation buoy platform, making it more efficient in terms of transportation, serviceability and maintainability, OPT said, adding that the MOSWEC buoy will be more cost-effective for customers.

One of the key advancements of the MOSWEC is its fully sealed design, eliminating all externally moving parts, which further increases reliability and lowers maintenance costs. Furthermore, the MOSWEC prototype allows for the integration of wind and solar energy generation, providing increased and diversified energy output compared to the PB3. 

“We are thrilled to announce the deployment of our operational size MOSWEC prototype, which represents a significant advancement in wave energy conversion technology,” said Philipp Stratmann, President, and Chief Executive Officer of OPT. “With its smaller size, lower price, sealed design, and increased energy generation capabilities, the MOSWEC prototype is a major step forward in our mission to provide innovative and sustainable marine energy solutions.”

Technology

