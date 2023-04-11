DOF Secures 3-year Contract for Skandi Vega AHTS

Norway-based offshore vessel owner DOF has secured a three-year contract for its anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) Skandi Vega with the current charterer Equinor.

The contract, which includes two one-year options, will start in direct continuation of the current contract.

"Skandi Vega is one of the largest AHTS vessels in the world and has been operating for Equinor since delivery in 2010. DOF is delighted to continue the long-term partnership with Equinor, and the new contract is proof of the value the vessel and its crew bring to this partnership," DOF said.

According to the vessel's AIS, the Skandi Vega is currently in the Norwegian North Sea, en route to Equinor's Breidablikk.

The Breidablikk development will include a subsea solution of 23 oil-producing wells from four subsea templates. The field will be tied back to the Grane platform for processing before the oil is piped to the Sture terminal. Production from the field is scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.