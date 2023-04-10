Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

James Fisher Appoints Bauer as Group General Counsel

April 10, 2023

Jean-François Bauer (Photo: James Fisher)
Jean-François Bauer (Photo: James Fisher)

British marine engineering services firm James Fisher and Sons plc announced it has appointed Jean-François Bauer as Group General Counsel.

The appointment, which came into effect January 3, 2023, sees Bauer take on responsibility for the company’s legal function, overseeing legal and compliance regulation across all group locations. As part of his role, Bauer will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Jean Vernet, and will sit on James Fisher’s executive team.

Bauer brings with him extensive experience as an international energy lawyer after nearly 30 years at Schlumberger Limited. He has vast global expertise, having assumed various senior legal and corporate management roles on assignments in the U.K., EU, Russia, the Middle East and South America.  

Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

©EnBW/BP

EnBW and BP Hire ABPmer for Seabed Mobility Analysis at...
©vivoo /AdobeStock

Mercedes-Benz Signs PPA for 140 MW of Electricity from...


Trending Offshore News

©John Doe/MarineTraffic.com

FPSO En Route to Develop Ivory Coast's Largest Offshore...
Energy
©wanfahmy/AdobeStock

SMJ Acquires 50% Stake in Petronas' Block Offshore Sabah
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

James Fisher Appoints Bauer as Group General Counsel

James Fisher Appoints Bauer as Group General Counsel

BW Energy Achieves First Oil at Hibiscus/Ruche Development off Gabon

BW Energy Achieves First Oil at Hibiscus/Ruche Development off Gabon

Chevron Awards InterMoor Decommissioning Contract

Chevron Awards InterMoor Decommissioning Contract

Borr Drilling Lines Up More Work in Latin America

Borr Drilling Lines Up More Work in Latin America

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine