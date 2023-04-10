Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Awards InterMoor Decommissioning Contract

April 10, 2023

Acteon announced its engineering, moorings and foundations division InterMoor has been awarded a decommissioning contract by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. (CTEP).

Following InterMoor’s completion of Phase 1 decommissioning work in 2021 in the Gulf of Thailand, CTEP has extended InterMoor’s field decommissioning contract by adding more packages for the disconnection and removal of pipelines.

InterMoor’s scope of work after the extension includes project management, engineering, procurement and offshore execution; disconnection and removal of pipelines; disconnection and removal of Single Point Mooring (SPM) and associated subsea infrastructure; and topside modifications work.

As in the first phase, InterMoor will use cutting tools provided by its sister company Claxton. Aquatic will provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) recovery equipment and UTEC plans to provide the survey spread.

