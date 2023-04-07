Diamond Offshore's Ocean GreatWhite Rig Kicks Off Five-well Drilling Campaign for BP

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore said Thursday that its Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible drilling rig had kicked off its five-well drilling campaign for BP West of Shetland.

"This marks an important milestone for this harsh-environment DP semi-submersible rig and demonstrates the hard work put in by the teams at BP, the Ocean GreatWhite rig crew and project team, and our service providers. In six months, the teams safely reactivated one of the most capable rigs of its type in the world," Diamond Offshore said.

Back in August 2022, when it announced the five-well contract for the harsh-environment semi-sub, Diamond Offshore said that the contract had an estimated duration of 300 days, with the total contract value of the committed scope being approximately $80 million. The contract also includes priced options for up to eight additional wells.

According to a notice to mariners issued in March, the Ocean GreatWhite will first be anchored at the Ben Lawers well, around eight nautical miles South West of the Foinaven Field, with the rig is expected to be on location for approximately two months.