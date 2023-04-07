Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Diamond Offshore's Ocean GreatWhite Rig Kicks Off Five-well Drilling Campaign for BP

April 7, 2023

©David Meek/MarineTraffic.com
©David Meek/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore said Thursday that its Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible drilling rig had kicked off its five-well drilling campaign for BP West of Shetland.

"This marks an important milestone for this harsh-environment DP semi-submersible rig and demonstrates the hard work put in by the teams at BP, the Ocean GreatWhite rig crew and project team, and our service providers. In six months, the teams safely reactivated one of the most capable rigs of its type in the world," Diamond Offshore said.

Back in August 2022, when it announced the five-well contract for the harsh-environment semi-sub, Diamond Offshore said that the contract had an estimated duration of 300 days, with the total contract value of the committed scope being approximately $80 million. The contract also includes priced options for up to eight additional wells.

According to a notice to mariners issued in March, the Ocean GreatWhite will first be anchored at the Ben Lawers well, around eight nautical miles South West of the Foinaven Field, with the rig is expected to be on location for approximately two months.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity UKCS Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©BW Energy

BW Energy Wraps Drilling and Completion on Hibiscus /...
GBA Concept - Credit: JOG

Jersey Oil & Gas in Exclusive Talks Over Greater Buchan...


Trending Offshore News

Aerial view of the Kashagan oil field facilities - Credit:Planet Labs/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Oil Giants Face Arbitration as Kazakhstan Alleges...
Energy
One of GBA development concepts previously shared by JOG - Credit: JOG

JOG Targets 2026 for First Oil from Greater Buchan Area as...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

SMJ Acquires 50% Stake in Petronas' Block Offshore Sabah from

SMJ Acquires 50% Stake in Petronas' Block Offshore Sabah from

Fabrication of J-tube Frames Starts for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Fabrication of J-tube Frames Starts for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine