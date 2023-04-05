Floating Offshore Wind: Technip Energies' Semi-Submersible Concept Wins FLOWIN Prize

Technip Energies, with its three partners Crowley, Anchor QEA, and Offshore Construction Associates, has been awarded the Floating Offshore Wind Readiness (FLOWIN) prize for Phase One by U.S. Department of Energy.

The prize was awarded for Technip Energies’ in-house floater solution INO15, a three-column semi-submersible concept designed to support 15 MW wind turbine. Technip Energies was one of nine $100,000 award winners.

"The overarching goal of the three-phase FLOWIN prize is to establish a pathway to cost-effective domestic manufacture and deployment of commercial utility-scale floating wind farms in U.S. waters. The prize reflects Technip Energies’ commitment, development and experience with Floating Offshore Wind and our extensive worldwide experience with offshore floating production platforms," Technip Energie said.

Winners from FLOWIN Prize Phase One are eligible to move into Phase Two of the competition, in which each team will develop a detailed industrialization pathway for U.S. mass manufacturing and deployment of its floating offshore wind energy substructure design in giga-watt scale farms in U.S. waters.

All aspects of the process will need to be addressed, including U.S. suppliers, fabrication facility and tooling plans, specific port accommodations, and how vessel requirements will be met while maximizing the use of U.S. infrastructure.

Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer of Technip Energies said: “We are very pleased to be awarded this FLOWIN prize. This provides Technip Energies the opportunity to help establish infrastructure and supply chain in the U.S. and prepare us for executing floating wind projects in upcoming U.S. Offshore Floating Wind market.”

Technip Energies is currently executing four large floating offshore wind Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) projects in Europe and South Korea using the industrialized INO15TM floater concept.

Technip Energies said it would with its partners will develop plans for fabrication facilities, ports, and infrastructure to execute the deployment of INO15 concept.