Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SSE and Equis Form Joint Venture for Offshore Wind Project in Australia

April 4, 2023

©SSE Renewables
©SSE Renewables

UK-based offshore wind developer SSE Renewables and Asia Pacific-focused renewable energy developer Equis have formed a joint venture to bid for a feasibility license to develop, construct, own, and operate an offshore wind farm project in Australia.

The wind farm site is in Australia’s first Federal Government-declared offshore wind zone of Gippsland, near the State of Victoria.

SSE Renewables and Equis have identified the target areas in which they intend to apply for a feasibility license and are working together on the required due diligence work ahead of a bid submission in April 2023, SSE Renewables said Monday.

Should the consortium be successful, SSE Renewables will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the offshore wind project. 

Equis will be responsible for the development of the offshore wind project, including the power network connection, development approval and environmental requirements, community and stakeholder engagement, offtake and government licensing and financing requirements.

The State of Victoria is targeting at least 2 GW of offshore generation capacity by 2032, 4 GW by 2035, and 9 GW by 2040.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

- Ampelmann’s A300 carrying cargo from vessel to offshore wind turbine. The A300 can carry up to 300kg of cargo.

Ampelmann Secures Six New Contracts in US Offshore Wind...
©Dogger Bank

Eastgate Engineering to Support Pre-assembly of GE's...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saipem FDS2/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M
Industry News
Credit: Aquadrill

Offshore Drilling Firm Seadrill Acquires Aquadrill....
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

QatarEnergy to Acquire Stake in C-10 Block Offshore Mauritania

QatarEnergy to Acquire Stake in C-10 Block Offshore Mauritania

Finland’s New Inkoo Terminal Accepts First LNG

Finland’s New Inkoo Terminal Accepts First LNG

UK: 5G Testbed to Speed Up Offshore Wind Tech Development

UK: 5G Testbed to Speed Up Offshore Wind Tech Development

DNV's Joint Industry Project to Demonstrate Value of Wind Farm Control Technology

DNV's Joint Industry Project to Demonstrate Value of Wind Farm Control Technology

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine