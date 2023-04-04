SSE and Equis Form Joint Venture for Offshore Wind Project in Australia

UK-based offshore wind developer SSE Renewables and Asia Pacific-focused renewable energy developer Equis have formed a joint venture to bid for a feasibility license to develop, construct, own, and operate an offshore wind farm project in Australia.

The wind farm site is in Australia’s first Federal Government-declared offshore wind zone of Gippsland, near the State of Victoria.

SSE Renewables and Equis have identified the target areas in which they intend to apply for a feasibility license and are working together on the required due diligence work ahead of a bid submission in April 2023, SSE Renewables said Monday.

Should the consortium be successful, SSE Renewables will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the offshore wind project.

Equis will be responsible for the development of the offshore wind project, including the power network connection, development approval and environmental requirements, community and stakeholder engagement, offtake and government licensing and financing requirements.

The State of Victoria is targeting at least 2 GW of offshore generation capacity by 2032, 4 GW by 2035, and 9 GW by 2040.