Gazelle Wind Power Partners with WAM Horizon to Develop Floating Wind Pilot in Portugal

Gazelle Wind Power, a Dublin-based company that develops foundations for floating offshore wind farms, has partnered up with renewable energy developer WAM Horizon to accelerate the development of a pilot plant using Gazelle’s floating wind platform in Aguçadoura, Portugal.

WAM will provide Gazelle with strategic advisory to successfully implement this project.

Portugal-based WAM Horizon is the holding company for WAM Investments, an investment management office focused on developing renewable energy assets and companies.

WAM Horizon’s Chairman, Adelino Costa Matos—who also serves as a non-executive director on the Gazelle Board—and its management staff are experienced in supporting and developing offshore wind industry, including involvement in the 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic Project, the first of its kind in Portugal.

Matos is also the founder of Portuguese wind tower and foundation manufacturer ASM Industries, which was acquired by South Korea’s CS Wind in 2022.



"Portugal will be an important destination for offshore wind and has an ambitious target of 10GW by 2030. Gazelle’s lightweight, modular, and scalable solution not only reduces costs, but can also utilize existing port infrastructure to develop commercial projects in Portugal in the future," Gazelle Wind Power said.

Gazelle Wind Power CEO Jon Salazar said: "WAM Horizon has exceptional offshore wind experience in the region, making them an ideal partner to support Gazelle’s project and help position our one-of-a-kind platform as the benchmark solution for floating offshore platforms."

“The innovative design behind the Gazelle platform makes it a very promising solution to drive the offshore wind industry into the future, supporting WAM Horizon’s long-term vision to enable offshore wind at a large scale. We are eager to continue working with the Gazelle team to move this pilot project forward and make an impact on the clean energy transition,” said WAM Horizon’s Chairman Adelino Costa Matos.

No further details were shared on the planned "pilot plant" in Portugal.