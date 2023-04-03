QatarEnergy Taps Baker Hughes for Supply of MRCs for North Field South Project

Baker Hughes has secured an order from QatarEnergy to supply two main refrigerant compressors (MRCs) for the North Field South (NFS) project, which will be executed by Qatargas.

The MRCs are part of two LNG “mega trains” representing 16 million tons per annum (MTPA) of additional capacity that is estimated to further boost Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 126 MTPA, helping to propel Qatar as a leader in global LNG production by 2027.

“We are pleased to be a long-time partner to Qatar, helping to position the country as a leading supplier of LNG and helping to unlock more global capacity,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “LNG will enable the energy transition by acting as a more reliable, affordable and flexible energy source alongside other new energy sources, including renewables and hydrogen. As an LNG technology leader, Baker Hughes is committed to supporting the sector to capture, transfer and transform gas in a way that meets rising energy demand and reduces emissions.”

Baker Hughes said its LNG technology would contribute to improving the energy efficiency of the project through enhanced machine performance.

Each MRC train will consist of three Frame 9E DLN Ultra Low NOx gas turbines and six centrifugal compressors across two LNG “mega trains” for a total scope of supply of six gas turbines to drive 12 centrifugal compressors.

Packaging, manufacturing and testing of the gas turbine/compressor trains, a unique Baker Hughes offering, will take place at Baker Hughes’ Gas Technology facilities in Italy and leverage its service site in Ras Laffan, Qatar, for maintenance and technical assistance services.

The North Field is the world’s single largest non-associated natural gas field. The NFS project, owned by QatarEnergy in partnership with a number of international oil companies, and operated by Qatargas, is the second phase of the North Field Expansion Project, which was announced in 2017. When fully completed, it will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 MTPA, which will be achieved by the end of the first phase North Field East expansion in 2025, to 126 MTPA by 2027.