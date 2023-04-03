Ocean Installer, Baker Hughes Team Up to Deliver Integrated Subsea Engineering Solution

Offshore installation firm Ocean Installer has formalized an alliance with energy industry services giant Baker Hughes to deliver a new, integrated subsea engineering solution that, the company says, provides efficiencies from project appraisal through to operations.

According to Ocean Installer, the new global agreement will minimize the total expenditure and delivery time of offshore developments, including energy transition projects, by "innovatively pre-provisioning the deployment of key components and providing flexibility on vessel and equipment delivery schedules."

"The one team philosophy combines Baker Hughes’ extensive technology and engineering offering with Ocean Installer’s subsea and marine operations expertise and enhances an already successful North Sea collaboration that was first concepted on the Balder Future integrated subsea production system, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SPS+SURF) project for Vår Energi in Norway in 2019," the company said.

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer CEO said: “We have enjoyed a highly successful relationship with Baker Hughes for many years and are delighted to formally continue and enhance that partnership for our global customer-base."

“We have built a strong culture of trust with Baker Hughes and are aligned in delivering projects that assist the local communities we operate in and reduce the carbon footprint of our customers’ developments. We look forward to advancing these aims further in our new global agreement.”

“Having successfully worked together on several projects in the North Sea, Baker Hughes looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Ocean Installer to deliver integrated solutions for targeted projects,” said Dave Dillon, senior vice president, Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems at Baker Hughes.

“Together, using our Subsea Connect framework, we will continue to advance innovation, deliver optimal solutions to our customers and drive positive change in the industry.”



