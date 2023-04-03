Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Installer, Baker Hughes Team Up to Deliver Integrated Subsea Engineering Solution

April 3, 2023

L-R: Romain Chambault, Baker Hughes VP Global Subsea Projects and Services Kevin Murphy, CEO, Ocean Installer
L-R: Romain Chambault, Baker Hughes VP Global Subsea Projects and Services Kevin Murphy, CEO, Ocean Installer

Offshore installation firm Ocean Installer has formalized an alliance with energy industry services giant Baker Hughes to deliver a new, integrated subsea engineering solution that, the company says, provides efficiencies from project appraisal through to operations.

According to Ocean Installer, the new global agreement will minimize the total expenditure and delivery time of offshore developments, including energy transition projects, by "innovatively pre-provisioning the deployment of key components and providing flexibility on vessel and equipment delivery schedules."

"The one team philosophy combines Baker Hughes’ extensive technology and engineering offering with Ocean Installer’s subsea and marine operations expertise and enhances an already successful North Sea collaboration that was first concepted on the Balder Future integrated subsea production system, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SPS+SURF) project for Vår Energi in Norway in 2019," the company said.

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer CEO said: “We have enjoyed a highly successful relationship with Baker Hughes for many years and are delighted to formally continue and enhance that partnership for our global customer-base."

“We have built a strong culture of trust with Baker Hughes and are aligned in delivering projects that assist the local communities we operate in and reduce the carbon footprint of our customers’ developments. We look forward to advancing these aims further in our new global agreement.”

“Having successfully worked together on several projects in the North Sea, Baker Hughes looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Ocean Installer to deliver integrated solutions for targeted projects,” said Dave Dillon, senior vice president, Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems at Baker Hughes.

“Together, using our Subsea Connect framework, we will continue to advance innovation, deliver optimal solutions to our customers and drive positive change in the industry.”


Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Production

Related Offshore News

©BW Energy

BW Energy Wraps Drilling and Completion on Hibiscus /...
Credit: BOEM (file image)

Trendsetter Engineering to Deliver Subsea Hardware for...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Saipem FDS2/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags Offshore Contracts Worth $650M
Industry News
©Equinor

KBR Gets LoI for Work on Topsides of Equinor's Bay du...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Current News

US Working to Address Challenges in the Way of Offshore Wind Goals

US Working to Address Challenges in the Way of Offshore Wind Goals

OPEC+ Cuts Put $100/barrel Oil Back in Sight

OPEC+ Cuts Put $100/barrel Oil Back in Sight

Vestas' 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Reaches Full Power Rating

Vestas' 15MW Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Reaches Full Power Rating

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Sembcorp Marine Proposes Name Change Following Merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine