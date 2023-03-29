Southeast Asia's "First" Hybrid CTV Handed Over to HST Marine at Strategic Marine New Shipyard

Shipbuilder Strategic Marine on Wednesday unveiled a new shipyard featuring a 5,000-DWT dry dock and a 6,000-DWT slipway. The company said it had also handed over Southeast Asia’s first hybrid crew transfer vessel (CTV) to HST Marine, and unveiled the Gen-4 One fast crew boat (FCB).

Located on JTC’s waterfront site at 5 Benoi Road in western Singapore, the new shipyard enables Strategic Marine to expand its shipbuilding capabilities and boost its maintenance and repair capabilities.

It features a 5,000-DWT dry dock measuring 105m in length, 18.5m in width, and 8m in depth as well as a 6,000 DWT slipway.

As part of the opening ceremony, the hybrid CTV, HST Swansea, will be handed over to its new owner, UK-based HST Marine, along with its sister vessel, HST Tynemouth. This pair of vessels are the first two of four units ordered by HST Marine earlier this year.

Both vessels are designed for offshore windfarm operations and feature hybrid technology. Sea Forrest Power Solutions and Strategic Marine collaborated on the development of the parallel hybrid system on both vessels which will reduce main engine hours and maintenance, as well as significant reduction in operational carbon emissions.

After the handover ceremony, Strategic Marine unveiled its fourth-generation FCB, the "Gen-4 One". “Gen-4 One” is equipped with a gyro stabiliser and brand new hull form to ensure optimal safety for personnel transfers to offshore platforms and increased fuel efficiency, Strategic Marine said.

It is also built to the highest safety and comfort standards to ensure the well-being of crew with spacious business class recliners, bow boarding and large deck storage areas with wide walkways.

"We are thrilled to officially open our new shipyard and continue our commitment to providing high-quality and class-leading vessels to our clients," said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine. "With the handover of Southeast Asia's first hybrid CTV to its new owners and the unveiling of our fourth-generation FCB, Strategic Marine continues to provide innovative solutions for the offshore wind and energy sectors."

"We are excited to showcase our latest FCB to the industry and demonstrate our commitment to providing safe and efficient crew transfer solutions," added Mr Chan. "Our fourth-generation fast crew boat is the result of years of research and development, and we believe it will set the standard for crew transfer vessels in the industry. We have also recently announced the Gen 4 with hybrid capability, a first for this class of asset, globally."



