Samsung Heavy Industries Taps GTT for Tank Design of New FLNG Unit

March 28, 2023

Mark III concept - Credit: GTT
French engineering firm GTT said Tuesday it had received an order from its South Korea-based shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) unit. According to GTT, Samsung is building the FLNG for "an Asian company."

"With a total storage capacity of 200,000 m3, this FLNG will be the first fitted with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex developed by GTT. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027," GTT said.

Philippe Berterottière, GTT Chairman and CEO, said: "We are proud to be involved in the construction of this FLNG. Thanks to our Mark III Flex technology, this FLNG will benefit from the best thermal performance available today. This new order brings to five the number of FLNGs fitted with GTT technologies."

