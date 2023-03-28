Equinor Secures Drilling Consent for Litago and Eggen Prospects in North Sea

Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety regulator the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in block 31/2 in the North Sea.

The consent is related to the well well 31/2-24 (top hole), and well 31/2-U-13 (pilot hole) both for the Litago prospect and the water depth of 333 meters.

Equinor also secured consent to drill the 31/2-23 S well at the Eggen prospect in a water depth of 343 meters. The wells are located in Block 31/2 in the production license 923.

The oil firm will use the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by Odfjell Drilling.

Equinor Energy AS is the operator of PL 923 with a 40% stake. The other partners are Petoro AS (20%), Wellesley Petroleum AS (20%) and DNO Norge AS (20%).



The acreage in this licence consists of parts of blocks 31/1 and 31/2.