Equinor Secures Drilling Consent for Litago and Eggen Prospects in North Sea

March 28, 2023

Deepsea Stavanger - Credit: Odfjell Drilling via PSA Norway
Deepsea Stavanger - Credit: Odfjell Drilling via PSA Norway

Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety regulator the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in block 31/2 in the North Sea.

The consent is related to the well well 31/2-24 (top hole), and well 31/2-U-13 (pilot hole) both for the Litago prospect and the water depth of 333 meters.

Equinor also secured consent to drill the 31/2-23 S well at the Eggen prospect in a water depth of 343 meters. The wells are located in Block 31/2 in the production license 923.

The oil firm will use the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by Odfjell Drilling.

Equinor Energy AS is the operator of PL 923 with a 40% stake. The other partners are Petoro AS (20%), Wellesley Petroleum AS (20%) and DNO Norge AS (20%).

The acreage in this licence consists of parts of blocks 31/1 and 31/2.

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Crewmember from Allseas' Pipelayer in Gulf of Mexico

Enbridge's JV and EDF Renewables to Develop 1GW Offshore Wind Farm in France

Mammoet Wins Contracts for Two 'large' Offshore Wind Projects in United States

Investors Push Norwegian Gov't over Equinor Climate Planning

Asso.subsea Partners with GAP Consortium for crucial Greece-Egypt Interconnection

