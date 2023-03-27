Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DNV Names Roll Richardsen as Director of Cyber Security in Norway

March 27, 2023

Anette Roll Richardsen - ©DNV
DNV has appointed Anette Roll Richardsen as Director of its Cyber Security business in Norway.

DNV said Roll Richardsen would lead a growing team of IT and operational technology security experts as the company rapidly scales to safeguard its customers from emerging cyber risks to critical infrastructure.    

"Named among Europe’s 50 Most Influential Women in Cybersecurity by SC Media, Roll Richardsen has a track record in leading expert teams in securing society from cyber threats. She joins DNV from Norway-based Watchcom Security Group, where she has served as CEO for the past five years," DNV said.

The maritime classification firm said Roll Richardsen would lead a fast-growing business unit dedicated to enabling companies in Nordic industrial sectors – including maritime, energy, and manufacturing – to identify their cyber security vulnerabilities, build effective measures of defense, and demonstrate their security posture to stakeholders.  

“DNV has a rare blend of industrial sector expertise, deep engineering knowledge and cyber security talent. This puts the company in a great position to make a bigger impact on safeguarding life, property, and the environment in an era where critical infrastructure is becoming more networked and more vulnerable to cyber threats. I’m delighted to take on this unique opportunity and contribute to DNV’s ambitious cyber security growth plans,” said Anette Roll Richardsen, Director of DNV’s Cyber Security business in Norway.  

“I’m pleased to welcome Anette Roll Richardsen to DNV. Her knowledge, expertise, and reputation as a respected leader within Norway’s cyber security community will be highly valuable to our customers as DNV pursues rapid growth to combat increasingly common, complex, and creative cyber threats,” said Liv A. Hovem, CEO of DNV’s Accelerator, the business area dedicated to rapidly growing DNV’s footprint in new markets.  

DNV says it has placed cyber security at the heart of its growth strategy, and is building a significant cyber security risk management business through acquisitions and partnerships, and by recruiting top-tier cyber security experts. 

In November 2021, DNV joined forces with Applied Risk, an Amsterdam-headquartered industrial cyber security firm. DNV also announced in February 2023 a public tender offer to acquire all shares and stock options in Helsinki-headquartered cyber security services company Nixu.  

Anette Roll Richardsen is the president of Women in Cyber Security (WiCyS) Norway and treasurer for IT association ISACA’s Norway chapter. She has over 20 years of experience working in cyber security and finance.



 

