Aker BP Selects ABL Group for Marine Warranty Survey Services for Offshore Field Developments

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has awarded a contract to ABL Group (ABL) for the provision of marine warranty survey (MWS) services for the Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris offshore field development projects offshore Norway.

ABL’s Stavanger-based operation has been appointed to provide marine warranty services for the transportation and installation operations relating to both fields.

Project execution started in January 2023 with transportation and installation operations planned to be carried out in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Yggdrasil, formerly known as NOAKA, consists of the Hugin, Fulla, and Munin licence groups, and the area is located between Alvheim and Oseberg.

The multi-field development is located on the Norwegian continental shelf approximately 160 km west of Kollsnes, near Bergen, in water depths of 110-120 meters.

The Yggdrasil area development will be comprised of the Hugin A processing platform with well area and living quarters, the Hugin B normally unmanned wellhead platform, the Munin unmanned production platform, and an extensive subsea development with a total of nine templates, pipelines, and umbilicals. 55 wells are planned in the area.

The Valhall PWP-Fenris development project will enable a lifetime extension of the Valhall field by adding a new central platform, PWP, bridge-linked to the existing Valhall PH platform. The Fenris field, which is located 50 kilometers north of Valhall, will be developed as an unmanned installation. The production from Fenris will be tied in to the new PWP platform in the central Valhall field.



Both developments are pending approval from the Norwegian Parliament.



Peter Kingsland, managing director of ABL’s Norwegian operation: "Yggdrasil will be the biggest field development offshore Norway during the coming years, while Valhall PWP-Fenris is an innovative redevelopment project. We are excited to be chosen as marine warranty survey provider for both projects.

"Our key role will be to help ensure that all transportation and offshore installation work is conducted safely and smoothly. Although each project is different, we bring with us several decades of experience from similar offshore projects into these area developments."

ABL has not disclosed the value of the contract with Aker BP.