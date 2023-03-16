Halliburton Completes Offshore Wireline Service Work for Croatian INA

U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton said Thursday it had recently provided offshore wireline services for Croatian INA Group in the Adriatic Sea.

According to Halliburton, the wireline team completed logging operations on four wells, including 17 successful combined runs without any health, safety, and environment issues and zero Non-Productive Time.

"With a total of over 272 hours of operational time, Halliburton secured all personnel and equipment onsite, met the customer’s timeline for the project and executed the operation successfully. This allowed INA to evaluate well results and make operational decisions in real time. The team also developed an integrated measurement and analysis workflow that was instrumental to identify substantial production potential and new hydrocarbon zones in offshore Croatia," Halliburton said.

"The Halliburton team provided innovative solutions and worked in real time to support INA’s subsurface team with formation testing and integrated petrophysical interpretation. For thin layer characterization, Halliburton provided the Xtended-range water-based mud imager (XMRI), which helps to determine sandstone layers and net-pay counts," the company said.

Additionally, Halliburton said the team had acquired density and neutron porosity in enhanced vertical resolution to facilitate shaly sand analysis and adjust the porosity and gas saturation of sandstone layers.

"The team used the Reservoir Description Tool to measure real-time fluid density, capacitance, and resistivity during pump out and confirmed the gas zones were productive. The team differentiated between moveable and bound hydrocarbons using Halliburton’s magnetic resonance technology, MRIL," the oilfield service said.



