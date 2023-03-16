Jadestone Energy's Montara Field Offshore Australia to Resume Production Soon

Asia-pacific focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy expects to resume production from its Montara field offshore W. Australia in approximately one week.

The company shut down production from the Montara Venture FPSO in 2022, first to allow for repairs on a tank that leaked oil in June 2022 through a 30-millimeter crack and then after discovering a defect in water ballast tank 4S.

Jadestone Energy had planned to resume production at the end of February; however, this was then delayed, as bad weather was hampering topside maintenance work on the Montara Venture FPSO.

In a statement on Thursday, Jadestone said that recent activity has focused on the planned four-yearly FPSO topsides maintenance program.

"These workstreams were completed successfully, and the company is now progressing production restart activities. While performing necessary testing on process equipment during restart activity, a small number of inconsistencies in standard fittings were identified and are currently being rectified to ensure safe operation," Jadestone said.

"This activity is expected to be completed in approximately one week. A further announcement will be made when production resumes," Jadestone added.