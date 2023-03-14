Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Japan's Emerging Offshore Wind Market Attracting Norwegian Supply Chain and Developers

March 14, 2023

Signing ceremony hosted by the Norwegian embassy in Tokyo. Signees are Mr. Shigeru Yasu, Senior Vice president in Japan Wind Power Association and Mr. Arvid Nesse, manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind. Witnesses are H.E. Inga M. W. Nyhamar, Ambassador of Norway and Ms. Astrid Green, Business Development Manager in Norwegian Offshore Wind. CREDIT: Arne Vatnøy/Norwegian Offshore Wind
Offshore wind organizations Norwegian Offshore Wind in Norway and JWPA in Japan signed an MOU in Tokyo to get business going between the two countries' offshore wind companies. 

"Both the Norwegian supply chain and developers are interested in the emerging Japanese market. Especially within floating projects, the potential for contracts is large," Norwegian Offshore Wind said.

"From our experience with bottom fixed we know that those who are early in the market will end up being leading. Therefore, it is important for  Norway and Japan to collaborate at an early stage on the development of floating offshore wind," says Arvid Nesse, manager of Norwegian Offshore  Wind.

Currently, the Norwegian organization represents almost 370 companies, while Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA) represents 559 companies and corporations.

Japan currently has 190 MW of offshore wind power capacity, and has set a target to develop 10 GW by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040. Some 344 MW of 4 projects (including one floating project) are under construction. 

The winner of the 1.7 GW round 1 auction has been decided, 1.8 GW of Round 2 is currently in the bidding process, and a further 16 projects are in the pipeline now

 "Both of our organizations have the broadest offshore wind industry representation in our two countries. We have always had very good relations to Japan, and with this MOU we are committing to an even closer and more targeted collaboration, comments Nesse.

Several Norwegian companies are in Japan this week for the Wind Expo in Tokyo.  In May, a delegation from Japan is expected to the international event for the floating wind industry, Floating Wind Days in Haugesund, to be opened by the Norwegian prime minister. 

Offshore Engineer Magazine