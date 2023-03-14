Aker BP Starts Production from North Sea Oil Field

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has started production from the Frosk field development in the Alvheim area, offshore Norway.

The Frosk field is tied back to Alvheim FPSO in the North Sea via existing subsea infrastructure. The field, discovered in 2019, is located around 25 kilometers southwest of the Alvheim FPSO.

Aker BP is the operator of the field. Vår Energi is its partner.

"The Frosk project has been delivered within the initial investment estimate of around NOK 2 billion (appr. USD 230 million)," the company said in a statement.

Recoverable reserves in Frosk are estimated at around 10 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe).

Frosk is the first of three new subsea tie-back projects to the Alvheim FPSO, with Kobra East & Gekko planned to come on stream early 2024 and Tyrving expected on stream in 2025.