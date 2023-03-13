Shell Partners with Kongsberg Digital for Large-Scale Digitalization of Operations

Kongsberg Digital said Monday it had entered a five-year deal with Shell to digitalize its global assets using Kongsberg Digital's digital twin technology.

The Norwegian company said the contract was an amendment to the framework agreement signed in 2020, with a committed multiple-asset deployment plan and further applications to enrich Shell’s industrial work surface and user experiences.

Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital said: “We are extremely proud to support Shell in digitalizing its operations. Since we began working together two years ago, Shell and Kongsberg Digital have developed a strong collaboration, enabling the digitalization of operations on a large scale - one which has enabled new and more sustainable ways of operating heavy assets for Shell’s global workforce. With this new agreement in place, we are confirming our position as a global leading enabler of digitalizing the operations of the heavy asset industry.”



"I am delighted that Shell and Kongsberg have agreed a deal to extend our collaboration. This agreement enables us to continue to strengthen our digital twin capability and expand deployment to more assets globally. Wider digital twin adoption across our assets enables Shell to continue to accelerate our digital innovation journey driving efficiency improvements,” Owen O’Connell, Senior Vice President & CIO – Upstream and Projects & Technology at Shell said.

Kongsberg Digital says that its digital twin technology provides "actionable insight and automated workflows for optimized operations and facility management."

This, per Kongsberg Digital, enables better decision-making based on actionable data to ensure "safer, more cost-efficient, and sustainable operations."





