Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tiny Baltic Isand Finds Itself 'a pawn' in Nord Stream Gas Drama

March 13, 2023

Christiansö / ©Balcerek/AdobeStock
Christiansö / ©Balcerek/AdobeStock

Inhabitants of the tiny island of Christiansö in the Baltic Sea found themselves in the glare of global media attention this week after reports alleging a boat moored off the rocky outcrop was used to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

 "Practically, the entire world called me yesterday. I got calls from 87 different people," island caretaker Soren Thiim Andersen, the highest authority on the island that is Denmark's easternmost point, told Reuters. 

The calls from far-flung journalists followed media reports in the United States and Germany that suggested a pro-Ukrainian group could be responsible for the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which happened near Christiansö in September last year. 

The operation to place explosives on the seabed was carried out by six people, who sailed from Rostock in northern Germany on Sept. 6 to Christiansö, according to reports by Germany's ARD broadcaster and Zeit newspaper. 

The Danish police declined to comment. Andersen told Reuters the Danish police had interviewed local people for information about boats that moored on Christiansö on Sept. 16-18. The police were not the only ones keen for information. 

Other islanders on Thursday told Reuters they had been overwhelmed by the sudden interest from journalists from across the world, who wanted to know everything about the boat reported to have been moored on the island.

"It's a bit disturbing. That our small island could be a pawn in such a big political game. And is that even the case, or are they just conspiracy theories?" Anne Marie Koefoed, a resident of 35 years, told Reuters. 

Christiansö is part of a small archipelago about 18 km northeast of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. A former naval fortress, it remains under the administration of the Danish defense ministry, and has 98 inhabitants.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Energy Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Baltic Sea

Related Offshore News

Ben van Beurden - Copyright Miquel Gonzalez/Shell Photographic Services

Ex-Shell CEO's Pay Jumped 53% to $11.5M in 2022
Credit: INEOS

Project Greensand: First CO2 Injected in Depleted Oil...

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Oil Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Biden Administration to Designate 2.8 Million Acres in Arctic Ocean off-limits for Oil and Gas Leasing

Biden Administration to Designate 2.8 Million Acres in Arctic Ocean off-limits for Oil and Gas Leasing

Equinor Secures Drilling Permit from NPD for Norwegian Sea Well

Equinor Secures Drilling Permit from NPD for Norwegian Sea Well

Shell Invests in Gulf Wind Technology for Gulf of Mexico Wind Turbine Project

Shell Invests in Gulf Wind Technology for Gulf of Mexico Wind Turbine Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine