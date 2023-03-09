Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vard Wins Order to Build Cable Layer for Mystery Owner

March 9, 2023

Vard delivered the cable laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci ​to the Prysmian Group in 2021. (File photo: Prysmian Group)
Vard delivered the cable laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci ​to the Prysmian Group in 2021. (File photo: Prysmian Group)

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced its Vard subsidiary has secured an order to design and build a new cable laying vessel for an unnamed "international shipping company".

The ship will be built entirely by the Vard network, including the main systems and equipment, for scheduled delivery in 2024, Fincantieri said.

At approximately 95 meters long, the vessel will have a total of 3,700 tons of cable installation equipment, 60 single cabins, DP2 positioning and seakeeping system. The ship will have a bollard pull in excess of 60 tons and will be able to reach speeds of 14 knots.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri CEO, noted that the order comes close on the heels of another contract for Vard to build four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) for Edda Wind in the offshore wind sector.

“We believe that this market has very promising growth outlook, as it channels global macro-trends such as digitalization, energy transition and technological primacy, which the group has identified as cornerstones for looking to the future in a systematic way,” Folgiero said.

Vard is also currently building Van Oord's new cable laying vessel Calypso for scheduled delivery later this year, as well as another new cable layer for the Prysmian Group for delivery in 2025, similar to the Leonardo da Vinci delivered to the same customer in 2021.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost...
©NKT

NKT Secures Record-breaking High-Voltage Power Cable Deals...


Trending Offshore News

©Igor Hotinsky/AdobeStock

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back
Energy
©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Vard Wins Order to Build Cable Layer for Mystery Owner

Vard Wins Order to Build Cable Layer for Mystery Owner

Activist Investors Seek Action Against Santos' Growth Plans, Management Pay

Activist Investors Seek Action Against Santos' Growth Plans, Management Pay

Energean's NEA/NI Offshore Gas Project in Egypt Now Online

Energean's NEA/NI Offshore Gas Project in Egypt Now Online

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine