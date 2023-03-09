Yinson Partners with AVEVA to Develop Fully Autonomous FPSOs

Malaysian FPSO provider Yinson has partnered up with industrial software firm AVEVA to enable Yinson to develop "fully autonomous and sustainable" Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) solutions.

"AVEVA’s software, in combination with [Yinson's] FPSO expertise and extensive data sets, will enable [Yinson] to operate its FPSO with minimal human involvement, and with a vision for them eventually to become fully autonomous," Yinson said.

Yinson said that digital twin adoption was the key to developing fully autonomous FPSO solutions.

"Leveraging AVEVA’s solutions, [Yinson] will enhance its operational strategy and optimize efficiencies by utilizing analytics, machine learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enrich the digital twin across the entire asset lifecycle," Yinson said.

"Autonomous technology can greatly enhance the energy and resource efficiency of assets, whilst significantly lowering emissions. Furthermore, autonomous technologies can reduce human error and manual intervention, leading to stronger safety and environmental performance," Yinson added.

Yinson Production's Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard said: "The adoption of digital technologies will be crucial to accelerate the implementation of sustainable operations across all industries. With AVEVA’s leading software and domain expertise and YP’s deep knowledge of FPSO design, operations, and marketplace, this partnership will allow us to create a sustainable, differentiated offering that can pave the way for an industry-wide shift to safer, more sustainable, low carbon operations.”

The current MOU expands on Yinson Production's existing partnership with AVEVA, where AVEVA PI System is already implemented on FPSO assets in the Yinson fleet, as well as AVEVA Engineering tools being leveraged for design and construction.

“The industry has a responsibility to take action towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions, and we are committed to helping our customers and partners unlock the benefits of digital transformation to drive operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Emon Zaman, Asia Pacific Senior Vice President, AVEVA.

"We are pleased to be partnering with YP to develop autonomous and sustainable FPSO solutions. It will provide enhanced visibility of integrated engineering and operational data, improved critical decision-making, and help YP realize its vision of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2050.”