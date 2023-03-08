Shearwater GeoServices Wins 3D Survey Contract Offshore South Korea

Marine seismic survey contractor Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D streamer survey offshore South Korea.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, was awarded by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

The award of the 1,200 sq. km survey marks Shearwater's third project for the South Korean national oil and gas company.

"We are proud to again have been chosen by KNOC for an important survey in South Korea," said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. "We look forward to deliver fully processed geophysical data to the client and to continue to support KNOC in ensuring national energy security."

Shearwater did not say when the survey was expected to start.