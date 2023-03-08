Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside on Track for Decision on Deepwater Trion Field in Mexico in 2023

March 8, 2023

©BHP (file image)
©BHP (file image)

Australia's Woodside Energy is on track to make a final investment decision this year on the Trion offshore oil project, which would inaugurate production in the deep waters of the country's Gulf of Mexico.

[BHP Petroleum, now part of Woodside] partnered in 2017 with state-oil company Pemex, which discovered Trion's reserves five years earlier. The deal was part of a wide energy market reform that has been put mostly on hold by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Last year, Woodside delayed to this year a financial go-ahead on developing the $11 billion project, located at Mexico's Perdido basin and inherited from Australia's BHP, as costs have risen worldwide for manufacturing components for mega projects. 

Trion, in which Woodside has a 60% stake, is expected to produce some 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil. 

"We are very excited about Trion. We've completed the front-end engineering work on that asset, the reservoir is well appraised (and) we like the fiscal terms," Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

"We expect that the project will meet our economic investment criteria," she added. "We'll be positioned to make an investment decision this year."

The firm is currently tendering for the project's floating production unit, a key to understanding its costs and designing the schedule outlook.

O'Neill said Pemex has supported completing required permits and meeting environmental regulations. "The strong partner support, I think, differentiates our project from others," she said.

Meanwhile, in Trinidad and Tobago, Woodside is moving toward a final investment decision at its Calypso offshore project, which could supply natural gas critical for restarting an idled liquefaction train in the Caribbean country. But a decision is not expected this year.

"We're in much earlier stage of the project. But the government is very supportive, and it is something that differentiates Trinidad and Tobago from many other places in the world," O'Neill said.


 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ron Bousso in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

Energy Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

©Chevron

Chevron, Talos Energy Triple Size of Planned Texas Carbon...
Danos Ventures Vice President of Acquisitions James Callahan (left) and CEO Eric Danos (right)

Louisiana-based Oilfield Services Firm Looking to...


Trending Offshore News

©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore
©harvey wilson

Valaris Bags Three Offshore Drilling Contracts Including...
Deepwater

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

US Expects to Finalize Five-year Offshore Drilling Plan in December

US Expects to Finalize Five-year Offshore Drilling Plan in December

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

CERAWeek: TotalEnergies CEO Talk Briefly Disrupted by Protestor

CERAWeek: TotalEnergies CEO Talk Briefly Disrupted by Protestor

Chariot Makes Progress with Anchois Gas Project Offshore Morocco as FEED Complete

Chariot Makes Progress with Anchois Gas Project Offshore Morocco as FEED Complete

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine