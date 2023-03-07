Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Awards 3-year Contracts for Maersk Anchor Handler Trio

March 7, 2023

Danish offshore support vessel owner Maersk Supply Services has secured three-year contracts for three of its L-class anchor handlers with Petrobras in Brazil.

Petrobras will use the vessels for a broad scope of anchor handling activities and offshore drilling rig movements.

Maersk Leader, Maersk Launcher, and Maersk Lancer have been delivered in Brazil. This now sees twelve vessels from the Maersk Supply Service fleet currently serving the Brazilian and Latin American markets, the Danish firm said. Financial details of the charters were not disclosed.

Maerks highlighted that the contract followed a series of solutions contracts in Brazil, including for the FPSO Fluminense on behalf of Shell, as well as the Mero 2 contract for Petrobras. 

"Since 2017, Maersk Supply Service has expanded its portfolio to delivering EPCI solutions for the safe and efficient fabrication, assembly, and installation of large floating assets, building on its expertise and a 50-year legacy of deep-water towing and mooring scopes," the company said.


Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

FACTBOX - Carbon Capture and Storage Projects Across Europe

ONE-Dyas Opts for LiMain for Unmanned Offshore Rig

Reelwell to Provide Equinor with DualLink Powered and Wired Drill Pipe in $10M Deal

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back

