Petrobras Extends DOF Subsea Vessel, ROV Services Contract

The Brazilian oil company Petrobras has exercised a charter extension option for DOF Subsea's diving support vessel Skandi Achiever, including ROV and diving services. The new commitment will now run until February 2024.

This is the second vessel deal for DOF Subsea in Brazil in as many weeks, after DOF Subsea on February 22 said it had secured work for its Geoholm vessel.

"In addition to the newly announced contract on the RSV vessel Geoholm, DOF has just signed another contract to perform survey services for the same period. The contracts have a combined value in excess of USD 35 million for the firm period," DOF Subsea said Friday.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated: “I am very happy with the contract awards securing utilization of our personnel in Brazil and one of our key assets in the Group, Skandi Achiever. The contract award also confirms our strong position and track record in Brazil and strengthens our long relationship with Petrobras”.