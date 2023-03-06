Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Extends DOF Subsea Vessel, ROV Services Contract

March 6, 2023

Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com
The Brazilian oil company Petrobras has exercised a charter extension option for DOF Subsea's diving support vessel Skandi Achiever, including ROV and diving services.  The new commitment will now run until February 2024.

This is the second vessel deal for DOF Subsea in Brazil in as many weeks, after DOF Subsea on February 22 said it had secured work for its Geoholm vessel.

"In addition to the newly announced contract on the RSV vessel Geoholm, DOF has just signed another contract to perform survey services for the same period. The contracts have a combined value in excess of USD 35 million for the firm period," DOF Subsea said Friday.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated: “I am very happy with the contract awards securing utilization of our personnel in Brazil and one of our key assets in the Group, Skandi Achiever. The contract award also confirms our strong position and track record in Brazil and strengthens our long relationship with Petrobras”.

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Petrobras, Equinor to Evaluate Seven Wind Projects Offshore Brazil

US Offshore Wind Pushing Forward, But Short-term Cost Concerns Linger

Norway: Equinor, Partners to Relinquish Offshore Block Containing Oil Find. Longboat to Reapply for the Acreage

SLB Launches Cement-free System to Cut CO2 Footprint of Well Construction

