DOF Subsea to Provide Support for 'Major' SURF Project in Brazil

February 22, 2023

RSV Geohollm - ©Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com
DOF Subsea Brasil, a subsidiary of Norwegian offshore support vessel firm DOF, has secured a charter for its ROV support vessel, Geoholm. 

DOF said that the 85.7-meter-long vessel and its ROV would be used for a 'major' subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) project in Brazil.

While DOF did not disclose the client's name, the company revealed that the Geoholm mobilization is scheduled to start in early March 2023. 

The contract, which will keep the vessel busy for 180 days, is worth $19 million for the firm period, with the client having the option to extend the agreement.

Worth noting, DOF on Tuesday said it had secured more work for its Skandi Africa offshore construction vessel, which will keep the vessel on contract until February 2025. Read more here.

Energy Vessels Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity South America ROV Brazil

Credit: Strategic Marine

Havila Clipper - Image by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite - Pexels

This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Nexans' Cables for US' First Grid-connected Wave Energy Test Facility

Belgium on High Alert as Russian 'Spy Ship' Detected in North Sea

Noble Innovator, the Largest Vessel Ever to Visit Port of Aberdeen, Arrives for Maintenance

Guyana's Offshore Oil Potential Draws Attention from Indian Firms

