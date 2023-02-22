DOF Subsea to Provide Support for 'Major' SURF Project in Brazil

DOF Subsea Brasil, a subsidiary of Norwegian offshore support vessel firm DOF, has secured a charter for its ROV support vessel, Geoholm.

DOF said that the 85.7-meter-long vessel and its ROV would be used for a 'major' subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) project in Brazil.

While DOF did not disclose the client's name, the company revealed that the Geoholm mobilization is scheduled to start in early March 2023.

The contract, which will keep the vessel busy for 180 days, is worth $19 million for the firm period, with the client having the option to extend the agreement.

Worth noting, DOF on Tuesday said it had secured more work for its Skandi Africa offshore construction vessel, which will keep the vessel on contract until February 2025. Read more here.