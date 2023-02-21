Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Subsea's Flagship Vessel Wins More Work

February 21, 2023

Skandi Africa - Credit: Bernard Delmont/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Africa - Credit: Bernard Delmont/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian subsea services company DOF Subsea has secured more work for its Skandi Africa vessel.

The client, which DOF Subsea did not name, has exercised an extension option for the subsea service vessel, with the new commitment now running until February 2025.

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, said: "Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet, and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns.”

Skandi Africa is designed for harsh environments, deepwater subsea construction, and flexlay operations. The 160.9-meter-long vessel was built in 2015, when it began its five-year charter with Technip (now TechnipFMC).

According to MarineTraffic.com, the vessel left Brazil's Acu port, where TechnipFMC has a spoolbase, and is en route to Rio de Janeiro. For what is worth, TechniFMC's website currentlya shows the vessel as being the part of its pipelaying fleet.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity South America Pipelayers

Related Offshore News

©James Fisher

Offshore Wind: Uptime's Gangways for Diamond SOV
©Chartrwell Marine

Edda Wind Daughter Craft for Dogger Bank Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp)

Guyana Aims to Reclaim 20% of Stabroek Block from...
Energy
© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Romania Sees Black Sea Gas as 'Game Changer' for Region
Deepwater

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Norway's January Oil, Gas Production Drops

Norway's January Oil, Gas Production Drops

Leviathan Field Partners Start Plans for Israeli Floating LNG Unit

Leviathan Field Partners Start Plans for Israeli Floating LNG Unit

P&O Maritime to Convert Multi-carrying Vessel to 'Zero-emissions' Cable Layer

P&O Maritime to Convert Multi-carrying Vessel to 'Zero-emissions' Cable Layer

DOF Subsea's Flagship Vessel Wins More Work

DOF Subsea's Flagship Vessel Wins More Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine