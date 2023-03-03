Hobson & Porter to Extend RWE's Grimsby Hub Offshore Wind Base

German renewable energy firm RWE has appointed Humber-based firm Hobson & Porter to complete the construction of its new offshore wind operations and maintenance facility known as the Grimsby Hub.

The contract includes an extension to the existing Triton Knoll Offshore wind farm operations base located at Grimsby’s Royal Dock, and includes the creation of a new centralized control room (CCR) to oversee the operation of the majority of RWE’s UK offshore portfolio.

RWE announced the creation of the Grimsby Hub back in 2021. As well as Triton Knoll, RWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia offshore wind farm, currently under construction, will also locate its operations and maintenance activities to the new hub in the future.

Grimsby Hub to create up to 70 new local jobs





In total, RWE expects the new facility will accommodate around 140 RWE employees, with potentially around 70 new local jobs created, plus indirect jobs required in support.

RWE said the Grimsby Hub will also enable the company to strengthen its relationship with the region’s businesses and local communities, by committing to a longer-term presence in the area.

The location of the Grimsby Hub was chosen because of its proximity to existing and future projects and its deep-water quayside, which is suited to the use of Service Operations Vessels (SOVs). Construction is due to start shortly and will take around a year to complete.

Once construction has finished, the new facility will include a joint control room offering 24/7 monitoring of multiple sites, new shared office space, and separate warehouse facilities.



