Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

27m CTV Hybrid Selected by HST Marine

March 3, 2023

Image courtesy BMT
Image courtesy BMT

BMT said its StratCat 27 CTV design has been selected by HST Marine, a Purus Company, as one of its CTV vessel designs for the expanding European offshore wind market. Built by Strategic Marine, four hybrid StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) will be delivered in the first half of 2023. This quartet of deliveries will be the first parallel hybrid propulsion CTVs to be built in Asia. The CTVs are powered by Fixed Pitch Propeller Cat C32 propulsion system boasting a maximum speed of more than 26 knots.

The vessels include the patented BMT Active Fender System (AFS) technology that dampens contact with the turbine tower.

The cabin design has been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, comfortable business class seating for 24 offshore service personnel and accommodation for up to nine crew members. To improve visibility from the helm, the vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced with ergonomic positioning to increase comfort for the bridge crew. The parallel hybrid system which reduces main engine hours and maintenance costs, can also significantly reduce vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, can significantly cut the vessel’s operational carbon footprint.

Shipbuilding Marine Engineering Vessels CTV Naval Architect

Related Offshore News

(File image: Bleutec Industries)

Bleutec's 'Binary Marine Installation Solution' Earns AIP...
(Image courtesy Gaslog)

Greece's First FSRU Project Starts with Conversion at...


Trending Offshore News

©Sintana

Woodside Eyes 56% Stake in Namibian Offshore Block
Energy
(Photo: Suncor Energy)

Equinor Nears $1 Billion Deal to Buy Suncor's UK Oilfields
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

EIG's Breakwater Energy Acquires 25% Stake in Repsol Upstream for $4.8B

EIG's Breakwater Energy Acquires 25% Stake in Repsol Upstream for $4.8B

Shell Could Reconsider Oil Output Reduction Plans, CEO Says

Shell Could Reconsider Oil Output Reduction Plans, CEO Says

Oil Prices Drop after Report on UAE Debating OPEC Exit

Oil Prices Drop after Report on UAE Debating OPEC Exit

Hobson & Porter to Extend RWE's Grimsby Hub Offshore Wind Base

Hobson & Porter to Extend RWE's Grimsby Hub Offshore Wind Base

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine