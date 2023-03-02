Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cepsa Sells its Interests in UAE Oil Concessions to TotalEnergies

March 2, 2023

Illustration only - Credit: ADNOC (File Photo)
Illustration only - Credit: ADNOC (File Photo)

Spanish firm Cepsa has agreed to sell its exploration and production business in the United Arab Emirates to the French oil major TotalEnergies.

The assets being sold include Cepsa’s 20% participating interest in the Satah Al Razboot, Umm Lulu, Bin Nasher and Al Bateel concession (the “SARB and Umm Lulu Transaction”) and the subsequent transfer of its 12.88% indirect interest in the Mubarraz Concession through the sale of its shares in Cosmo Abu Dhabi Energy Exploration & Production Co. Ltd (the “Mubarraz Transaction”).

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including formalization of documentation and final approvals. The transaction is to have an effective date of January 1, 2023.

Cepsa said the sale achieved key objectives set out in Cepsa’s 2030 “Positive Motion” strategy advancing the group’s transformation into "a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels, and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal and a key benchmark in the energy transition. In furtherance of this goal, Cepsa has committed to invest €8 billion this decade."

“This transaction positions Cepsa to accelerate its strategic intent to migrate its businesses into new sustainable areas such as green hydrogen or biofuels, as well as the development of the first ultra-fast charging network for electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal. We truly value the close partnerships we have developed with the Government of Abu Dhabi and ADNOC over the years," said Maarten Wetselaar, Cepsa CEO

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Photo courtesy Baker Hughes (File image)

Baker Hughes Lands Major Subsea Equipment and Services...
©DNV

Floating Offshore Wind Industry Poised for Full...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Suncor Energy)

Equinor Nears $1 Billion Deal to Buy Suncor's UK Oilfields
Mergers & Acquisitions
Credit: Paul Misje / MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Scores $400M Contract for Freshly Chartered 7th...
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Woodside Eyes 56% Stake in Namibian Offshore Block

Woodside Eyes 56% Stake in Namibian Offshore Block

Petrobras Must Prepare for 'Unavoidable' Energy Transition, CEO says

Petrobras Must Prepare for 'Unavoidable' Energy Transition, CEO says

Cepsa Sells its Interests in UAE Oil Concessions to TotalEnergies

Cepsa Sells its Interests in UAE Oil Concessions to TotalEnergies

Kongsberg Digital Launches Industrial Work Surface to Transform Carbon-Intensive Industries

Kongsberg Digital Launches Industrial Work Surface to Transform Carbon-Intensive Industries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine