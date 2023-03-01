Sparrows to Reenter North Sea Drilling Services

Engineering and maintenance services firm Sparrows Group said it is expanding its service roster in the North Sea as it looks to replicate its drilling services success in the Middle East and Asia.

Sparrows, which had previously offered drilling services in the UK and Europe, said it is seeing increased activity and demand in this region.

To support its remarket entry, the company has appointed Sandy Main as Drilling Services Manager - Europe. Sandy brings more than 30 years’ experience in the drilling services sector and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland.